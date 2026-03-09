Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Starmer speaks to Trump after criticism of UK’s response to Iran strikes

Downing Street released a readout of the Trump-Starmer call on Sunday, seen as an effort to smooth over the so-called UK-US “special relationship”.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 09:51 IST
USIranUKDonald TrumpWorldKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us