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'Stop interfering' in Iran and focus on Russia-Ukraine war': Donald Trump tells Germany

This came following Merz' town hall event in the northern town of Salzwedel, where Chancellor stated that Berlin has been doing everything possible diplomatically to open the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:02 IST
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President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social

Credit: TruthSocial/Screengrab

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Published 30 April 2026, 15:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesGermanyIranDonald TrumpwarMiddle EastStrait of HormuzFriedrich Merz

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