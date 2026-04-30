<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> slammed the German Chancellor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/friedrich-merz">Friedrich Merz</a> on Thursday, criticising him for his statements over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> war. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that Germany should focus on ending <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> war and spend "less time on interfering" with United States getting rid of the "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's</a> Nuclear threat." </p>.<p>The POTUS wrote, "The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, especially <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/immigration">Immigration</a> and Energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat, thereby making the World, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/germany">Germany</a>, a safer place!"</p>.<p>This came following Merz' town hall event in the northern town of Salzwedel, where Chancellor stated that Berlin has been doing everything possible diplomatically to open the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, even when they had enough oil and gas supplies.</p>.<p>Merz said, "We still have (...) enough oil and gas supplies. Relatively little of the supply for Europe passes through the Strait of Hormuz. The majority comes from other sources," he said.</p>.<p>Merz further added, "Nevertheless, the shortages on the global markets are, of course, also an important signal for price developments here. Therefore, everything is aimed, including my own efforts, at making every possible contribution to reopening the Strait of Hormuz."</p>