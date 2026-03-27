<p>Washington: The White House on Friday launched its own mobile app to provide livestreams and real-time updates “straight from the source, no filter”.</p>.<p>"There have been a lot of launches lately....relax this one's an app," according to a video, featuring clips of attacks on Iran, posted by the White House on X.</p>.In first, Donald Trump signature to appear on US currency, ending 165-year tradition.<p>The Trump administration quipped that the information is "straight from the source, no filter," an apparent reference to its repeated criticism of the media as "fake news." “Live streams. Real-time updates. Straight from the source, no filter. The conversation everyone's watching is now at your fingertips," the White House said. </p>