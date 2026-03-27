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'Straight from source, no filter': White House launches mobile app for realtime updates

The Trump administration quipped that the information is 'straight from the source, no filter,' an apparent reference to its repeated criticism of the media as 'fake news.'
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 16:43 IST
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