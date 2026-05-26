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Strait of Hormuz has to be open 'one way or the other': Rubio after US strikes on Iran

Rubio said the negotiating language of the deal with Iran could 'take ​a few days'.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:50 IST
World newsUSIranMarco Rubio

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