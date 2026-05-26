Strait of Hormuz has to be open 'one way or the other': Rubio after US strikes on Iran

<p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz has to be open, "one way or the other". He was referring to US strikes on Iran on Monday.</p><p>"The straits have to be open, they're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open," Rubio told reporters on his plane in India's Jaipur.</p><p>He said the negotiating language of the deal with Iran could "take a few days".</p><p>Despite a ceasefire in place since early April, US Central Command said in a statement on Monday it had carried out fresh strikes designed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."</p>.US Secy Marco Rubio speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; discusses Ukraine, Iran.<p>Iran said on Monday it had downed a "hostile" stealth drone using a new air defence system, Iranian news agencies reported, without saying where it had come from. The U.S. attacks came as Iran's top negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a potential deal with the U.S. to end the three-month-old war, an official briefed on the visit said.</p><p>Rubio told reporters in New Delhi earlier that the U.S. would give diplomacy every chance to succeed before considering whether to deal with Iran in "another way".</p><p>He said there was a "pretty solid thing on the table," referring to talks over reopening the strait and a "very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matter."</p><p>In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Monday, US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were going "nicely", but warned of fresh attacks if they failed. It "will only be a Great Deal for all, or no Deal at all," he wrote.</p><p>In another indication of the region's tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday Israel would intensify strikes against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.</p><p>Israel's military soon thereafter said it was attacking Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley and other areas.</p><p>Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in mid-April, but Israel has continued airstrikes it says are acts of self-defence against Hezbollah, which was not party to the truce.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>