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Strategic partnership with India 'robust', Donald Trump's invite to PM Modi reflects strong ties: US

State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Thursday said the strong ties between the two countries were on full display during Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to India.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 04:18 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 04:18 IST
World newsUSPM ModiDonald TrumpTrade deal

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