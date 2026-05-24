<p>A suspect who opened fired at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-house">White House</a> checkpoint died after being shot by officers who returned fire, the US Secret Service said on Saturday. </p><p>According to Secret Service, the suspect pulled a gun out of his bag and started shooting at officers when he approached the checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House. </p>.Trump was likely target of shooting at White House correspondents' dinner: US official.Trump was likely target of shooting at White House correspondents' dinner: US official.<p>A bystander was also struck by gunfire, but it was not clear how badly the person was hurt, according to a separate Secret Service statement cited by multiple news outlets. </p><p>The statement said it was not clear who fired the shot that hit the bystander.</p><p>The shooting suspect was identified as an emotionally disturbed person, a law enforcement official told <em>Reuters</em>, adding that a "stay-away order" had been issued to him previously.</p> .<p>No law enforcement personnel were injured, the Secret Service said.</p><p>President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time -- on a day when he working to negotiate a deal with Iran -- but was not impacted by the incident, Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.</p><p>The gunfire Saturday comes nearly a month after what law enforcement authorities said was an attempted assassination of the president on April 25 as he attended the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at a Washington hotel. Cole Tomas Allen, of Torrance, California, recently pleaded not guilty to charges that he attempted to kill Trump and remains in federal custody.</p><p><br><em>(with Reuters inputs)</em></p>