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Suspect dies after trading gunfire with officers near White House: Secret Service

The Secret ​Service said that President Donald Trump was at the White House during the incident.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 02:23 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 01:34 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpWhite House

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