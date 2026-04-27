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Suspect in Washington dinner shooting charged with attempting to assassinate Trump

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, ⁠California, also faces firearms charges in a three-count complaint.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 18:39 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 18:39 IST
World newsDonald TrumpWashington

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