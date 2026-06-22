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Swiss talks: Hormuz safety to de-confliction cell: Key points from first round of Iran-US talks

The talks, held on Sunday and Monday, took place under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran on Thursday to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 04:59 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 04:51 IST
World newsUSIranStrait of Hormuz

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