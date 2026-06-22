Swiss talks | No photo-op, no handshakes and a walkout: US-Iran talks marred by awkward moments and snubs

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/swiss-talks-hormuz-safety-to-de-confliction-cell-key-points-from-first-round-of-iran-us-talks-4047747">first round of talks</a> between high-ranking US and Iranian officials in Switzerland on Monday was marred by several awkward moments.</p><p>From US Vice President J D Vance apparently getting snubbed by Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to a visibly distressed Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, the talks ended with US and Iran agreeing on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days. </p><p>Visuals from Burgenstock resort showed Sharif and Vance standing side by side when the Qatar PM approaches the former for a hug. He then moves on to hug Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir as Vance looks on. Vance can also be seen saying something to Al Thani but the two neither shake hands nor hug each other. </p>. Keir Starmer will resign as UK prime minister: US President Donald Trump.<p>Another strained moment occurred when Iran's foreign affairs minister Abbas Araghchi approached Sharif, reportedly to tell him that the Iranian delegation will not engage in any photo-op or a planned handshake with the American delegation. Later, Sharif can be seen talking to Asim Munir. Vance, who was standing at the back all this while, then approached Munir and Sharif. </p>.<p>There is not a single picture of J D Vance and Abbas Araghchi together from the talks. </p><p>The talks opened on a tense note after Tehran's announcement that it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz and US President Donald Trump repeating his threats to resume attacks on Iran.</p><p>A joint statement from mediating nations Qatar and Pakistan said the US and Iran agreed to a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days. Technical talks will continue for the rest of the week in the Qatari-owned Swiss mountain resort of Buergenstock, according to the statement, which was released by the Qatari foreign ministry.</p><p>The parties agreed to a mechanism to end the fighting in Lebanon and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passages for commercial ships through the contested strait, the statement said. U.S. Vice President JD Vance began talks with Iranian officials on Sunday under the terms of a memorandum of understanding reached last week to extend a tenuous ceasefire from April for at least another 60 days. The discussions continued until the early hours of Monday.</p><p>US and Iranian sources provided separate accounts of the discussions in Switzerland.</p><p>Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing an informed source, said that after Trump's threats became public, the Iranian delegation refused to return to the room where talks were held, though messages were still being traded via Pakistani and Qatari mediators.</p><p>According to Tasnim's source, Iranians said that the start of negotiations on nuclear matters required the delivery of other parts of the MOU, including the release of frozen assets and U.S. waivers authorizing Iranian oil exports.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>