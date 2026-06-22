Swiss talks | No photo-op, no handshakes and a walkout: US-Iran talks marred by awkward moments and snubs

🇵🇰🇮🇷🇺🇸 The body language from Geneva tells the WHOLE story by itself



Araghchi walks in. Shehbaz goes in for the hug, clearly expecting the agreed script to play out.



Then Araghchi makes clear Iran isn't doing the photo-op or the opening speeches. And you can watch the… https://t.co/IR2fCReYKk