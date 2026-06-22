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Swiss talks | No photo-op, no handshakes and a walkout: US-Iran talks marred by awkward moments and snubs

There is not a single picture of J D Vance and Abbas Araghchi together from the talks.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 06:21 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranShehbaz Sharif

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