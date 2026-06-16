'Syria can handle Hezbollah if Israel cannot', says Donald Trump; reiterates no nuclear weapons for Iran

<p>US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "all hell will rain down" on Iran if the Iranian government intended to acquire a nuclear weapon. </p><p>Speaking to reporters at the G7 Summit in France, Trump said that the Iran deal specifies that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.</p><p>"The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear," he told reporters at the G7 summit in France.</p><p><em><a href="https://deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-iran-war-live-updates-trump-tehran-peace-deal-nuclear-clause-pakistan-strait-of-hormuz-oil-prices-middle-east-news-iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-strait-of-hormuz-news-truce-points-us-iran-deal-donald-trump-on-oil-prices-crude-oil-prices-4040603">Track latest updates on the Iran, Israel-US war here.</a></em><a href="https://deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-iran-war-live-updates-trump-tehran-peace-deal-nuclear-clause-pakistan-strait-of-hormuz-oil-prices-middle-east-news-iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-strait-of-hormuz-news-truce-points-us-iran-deal-donald-trump-on-oil-prices-crude-oil-prices-4040603"> </a></p><p>On Israel attacks on Lebanon, which have been a sticking point in the peace deal, Trump said he has a great relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but that he must be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.</p><p>Trump said he told Israel that he did not like its attack on Beirut and suggested that Syria should take care of Hezbollah instead of Israel. </p>.Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says .<p>Speaking ahead of talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump defended the 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran that has yet to be made public. </p><p>US and Iranian officials are due in Switzerland on Friday to begin detailed negotiations, opening a 60-day window for complex technical talks. These are expected to cover issues such as the future of Iran's highly enriched uranium and the lifting of sanctions.</p><p>European allies have voiced concern that an inexperienced U.S. negotiating team could struggle to secure a robust agreement, potentially leading to a prolonged standoff.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>