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'Syria can handle Hezbollah if Israel cannot', says Donald Trump; reiterates no nuclear weapons for Iran

Speaking to reporters at the G7 Summit in France, Trump said that the ⁠Iran deal ‌specifies ​that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 11:19 IST
World newsUSIranSyriaDonald Trump

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