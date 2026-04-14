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Talks back on table? US, Iran could return to Islamabad this week

No date has been finalised yet but both countries could return as early as the end of this week.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 09:10 IST
World newsUnited StatesWest AsiaMiddle East

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