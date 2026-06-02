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Talks with Iran continuing at rapid pace: Donald Trump

'Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,' Trump said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 02:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 02:35 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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