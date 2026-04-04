Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Tamil Nadu-born Rini Sampath in race to become Washington DC mayor

Others in the mayoral race are Janeese Lewis George, Kenyan McDuffie, Gary Goodweather, Robert L Gross and Rhonda Hamilton.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 04:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 04:59 IST
Tamil NaduUS newsWashington DCMayor

Follow us on :

Follow Us