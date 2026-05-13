Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Tech rivalry, distrust sap summit hopes for Trump-Xi AI push

Trump's ⁠Beijing visit unfolds as the US-China AI rivalry intensifies into a contest some observers have compared to a Cold War-style nuclear arms race.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 09:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us