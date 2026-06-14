Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Teen shot, four others stabbed during New York Kincks triumph celebration

In all, 15 people were arrested, including a 28-year-old man who was charged with assault for punching a police officer, officials said.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 17:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 17:23 IST
World newsNew YorkUS

Follow us on :

Follow Us