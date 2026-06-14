Teen shot, four others stabbed during New York Kincks triumph celebration

<p>By: Chelsia Rose Marcius</p><p>A teenager was shot, several school buses were set on fire and four people were slashed or stabbed, as tens of thousands of people swarmed the area around Madison Square Garden in a chaotic, all-night celebration of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new%20york">New York Knicks’</a> championship win late Saturday, according to the police and video footage of the melee.</p><p>In all, 15 people were arrested, including a 28-year-old man who was charged with assault for punching a police officer, officials said. Another 48 people were taken into police custody and issued summonses, the police said.</p>.Watch: Trump brutally booed by New York Knicks fans at NBA finals.<p>The teenager, who is 17, was shot in the foot and is expected to survive, according to the police. At least one person was charged with carrying a gun, the police said.</p><p>The violence erupted shortly after the Knicks clinched the win over the San Antonio Spurs. Some revelers began scaling light poles, traffic lights and scaffolding, while others climbed on top of buses and set off fireworks, as the crowd fanned out between Fifth and Ninth avenues and traveled at least 10 blocks north into Times Square.</p>