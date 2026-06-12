Texas shooting leaves one dead, several injured; attacker dead after standoff with cops

<p>A man who barricaded himself inside a building in Midland, Texas, is dead following a shooting that left one other person dead and at least 11 people injured, officials said Friday.</p><p>Around 100 police officers and a SWAT team responded to the scene at a veterinary hospital building in Midland around 8 a.m. local time, a spokesperson for the Midland Police Department said. The man was confirmed to be dead shortly before noon local time.</p><p>Shots were fired earlier Friday morning from inside the building in the 4600 block of West Wall Street, the spokesperson said.</p>.Security officer shoots wife, son dead after domestic dispute in Gurugram.<p>Midland Memorial Hospital said on social media that it had received nine victims from the earlier shooting. Four were in the operating room and five were in stable condition. The hospital lifted a lockdown around 11:20 a.m. local time.</p><p>The shooter was inside the building near US Highway 80, said Stewart Doreen, a spokesperson for the Midland Police Department. He added that armored vehicles were at the scene in Midland, a city in West Texas, about 57 miles from the New Mexico border.</p><p>At a news conference earlier Friday, Mayor Lori Blong of Midland said the man had been surrounded and was “contained” by law enforcement.</p><p>“This is an all-hands-on-deck,” Blong said, adding that multiple agencies had responded to the scene.</p><p>The stretch near the shooting includes several budget hotels. Vikram Khurmi, a front desk worker at the Grand Texan Hotel & Convention Center, near the building where the man was barricaded, said that law enforcement had been blocking traffic.</p>