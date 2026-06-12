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Texas shooting leaves one dead, several injured; attacker dead after standoff with cops

Around 100 police officers and a SWAT team responded to the scene at a veterinary hospital building in Midland
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 17:29 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 17:29 IST
United StatesShootingTexas

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