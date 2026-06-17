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The 14-point draft of the US-Iran deal

Here is the full document, titled "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran"
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 19:00 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle East

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