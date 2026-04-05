<p>The US military have rescued a second airman of the downed F-15E fighter jet in an operation that is being hailed as the most "daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History".</p><p>US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump"> Donald Trump</a> on Sunday gave information about the successful rescue operation conducted "deep inside the enemy territory". </p><p>"The United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND," Trump posted on Truth Social. </p><p>Let's take a look at how exactly the US managed to pull off the "miraculous operation" without incurring any losses, as claimed by President Trump. </p> .<p><strong>Lethal weapons, dozens of aircrafts</strong></p><p>After Iran shot down a two-seat US F-15E jet on Friday, one of the crew members was rescued after search-and-rescue efforts. </p>.US rescues downed Air Force officer deep inside Iran, officials say.<p>The other crew member who was left behind in treacherous mountains of Iran was being hunted down by the Iranian forces. Iran had also promised a reward for anyone who turned in the "enemy pilot."</p><p>At the same time, the US planned a rescue operation while constantly monitoring the airman's location. </p> .<p>"...Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump said. </p><p>According to Trump, dozens of aircrafts with the most lethal weapons in the world were dispatched to rescue the missing Colenel. The rescued airman suffered injuries after the ejection but could still walk, evading capture in the mountains for more than a day, according to news outlet <em>Axios</em>, which cited a US official.</p> .<p>American commandos converging on the officer fired their weapons to keep Iranian forces away from the rescue site, the <em>Times</em> said.</p><p>While bringing the airman back, two planes meant to transport him and his rescuers to safety were stuck in a remote base in Iran and had to be destroyed to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands, the <em>New York Times</em> and <em>CBS</em> reported.</p><p>US forces then used three other transport planes to carry the airman and his rescuers out of Iran.</p><p>Trump also said that America did not confirm the earlier rescue operation as it did not want to jeopardise the second one. </p><p>Israeli security officials have also confirmed the role in providing intelligence to the US. </p> .<p><strong>US rescue operation completely 'foiled': Iran</strong> </p><p>Iran's military, on the other hand, said on Sunday that the US operation to rescue the airman had been "completely foiled", without suggesting he had been captured.</p><p>Several "flying objects" were destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to <em>Tasnim</em> news agency.</p><p>"During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy flying objects were destroyed," the group said after Iran's police command announced an American C-130 aircraft had been downed in the south of Isfahan.</p><p>The spokesperson of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, said the downed aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane as well as two Black Hawk helicopters.</p><p>Earlier on Sunday, Iran's army also said they had downed an Israeli drone in the same province.</p>