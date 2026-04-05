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The Great 'Rescue': How US pulled off 'miraculous' extraction of its airman in Iran

According to Trump, dozens of aircrafts with the most lethal weapons in the world were dispatched to rescue the missing Colenel.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 11:34 IST
World newsUSIran

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