<p>On Thursday, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> claimed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> is "having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is", reiterating that the United States has "total control over the Strait of Hormuz." </p><p>Taking to Truth Social, he said, "Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting is between the “Hardliners,” who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the “Moderates,” who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!"</p><p>His post further read, "We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is “Sealed up Tight,” until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!"</p>.Trump extends Iran ceasefire amid uncertainty over talks, says Hormuz blockade to stay.<p>In another post, he wrote, "For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am “anxious” to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t — The clock is ticking!"</p><p>In an interview with <em>MS Now</em>, while providing updates on the extension of the ceasefire between the two nations, he said, "They’re all messed up. They have no idea who their leader is. You know, we took out, really, three levels of leaders. And everybody that was even close behind him." </p><p>As he referenced to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the late Iranian Supreme Leader, he further stated, "So they have a hard time figuring out who the hell can speak for the country. They just don’t know."</p><p>Earlier, said that he has ordered the Navy "to shoot and kill any boat" which is laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, further informing that US minesweepers were working 'at a tripled up level' to clear any mines from the waters. </p><p>On Wednesday, the United States President indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of mediator Pakistan, and stated the move as a period provided for Tehran's leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the ongoing conflict. </p><p>The announcement came hours before the two-week ceasefire discussed on April 8 was set to expire. </p>