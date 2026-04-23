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‘They just don’t know’: Trump says Iran struggling to figure out leader

Taking to Truth Social, he said, 'Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know!'
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:05 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 19:05 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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