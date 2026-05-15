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'They live that long?' Trump marvels at lifespan of trees as Xi gives him rare secret garden tour in China

A ⁠hot mic captured the leaders' remarks, in which Trump expressed surprise that some of the trees were 1,000 years old.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:52 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

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