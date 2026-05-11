<p>In a fresh attempt to threaten Tehran, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> will be "laughing no longer", as he talked about his predecessors <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/barack-obama">Barack Obama</a> and Joe Biden's diplomatic relationships with them. </p><p>In a post on his Truth Social handle, he said that Iran was playing with US and the rest of the world for 47 years. </p><p>"Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President," his post read. </p>.'No more Mr Nice guy': Donald Trump issues fresh threat, says 'time for Iran killing machine to end'.<p>Furthermore, he claimed that Obama was great to them, as he abandoned Israel and other allies, and giving Iran a new lease on life.</p><p>"He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life," he wrote. </p><p>He continued that the "Iranian Thugs" had no idea what to do with the "undreds of Billions of Dollars" given to them by the United States on a silver platter. </p><p>"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter. Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with" the post continued. </p>.Watch | 'Shut up': Iran trolls US President Donald Trump after Islamabad talk snub.<p>"They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck," the post read.</p><p>Taking a jibe at Obama, Trump called him "the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President," but not as bad as "Sleepy Joe Biden."</p><p>"For 47 years the Iranians have been “tapping” us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country, They will be laughing no longer!" he alleged. </p><p>Earlier on Sunday, Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the months-long war as “totally unacceptable” without sharing details even as a key Republican leader urged him to consider the “military option". </p>