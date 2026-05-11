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‘They will be laughing no longer’: Donald Trump's fresh threat to Iran after rejecting Tehran's ceasefire proposal

In a post on his Truth Social handle, he said that Iran was playing with US and the rest of the world for 47 years.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:04 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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