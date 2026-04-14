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'Thought it was me as a doctor': Donald Trump after deleting post that depicted him as Jesus-like figure

The now-deleted image had triggered widespread criticism, including from some Christian conservatives who typically support Trump
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 04:53 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 04:53 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpTrendingJesus

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