<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> rejected the suggestion that he intended to portray himself as a religious figure in a now deleted an AI-generated image he had shared on his Truth Social platform.</p><p>Responding to questions, Trump said “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do Red Cross,” he said. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”</p><p>As criticism mounted, the post was taken down the following day.</p>.Trump gets McDonalds delivery at Oval Office on first anniversary of 'no tax on tips' law.<p>The image, posted late Sunday, depicted Trump in flowing red and white robes, imagery commonly associated with Jesus Christ. In the picture, he appeared to touch the forehead of an ailing man, with radiant light emanating from his hand and head. An American flag was visible in the background, while onlookers gazed at him reverently, and a woman stood nearby with her hands clasped in prayer.</p><p>Speaking to reporters while receiving a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mcdonalds">McDonald</a>'s delivery at the Oval Office, he reiterated that he had not focused on the religious symbolism. Dismissing the backlash. “Only the fake news could come up with that.” He added, “I make people better,” reported <em>The New York Times</em>. </p><p><br>The now-deleted image had triggered widespread criticism, including from some Christian conservatives who typically support Trump, with many expressing shock at what they saw as a depiction of him as a Jesus-like figure.</p>