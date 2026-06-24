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Three in four people worldwide have 'overwhelmingly low' confidence in Trump: Pew Survey

In India, 39 per cent of respondents expressed confidence in Trump’s leadership, as against 36 per cent who had no confidence.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:10 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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