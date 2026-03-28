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Tiger Woods charged with DUI after rollover crash in Florida

Woods, 50, was ⁠involved in a one-car crash in Southern California in February of 2021 that caused multiple leg fractures.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 03:46 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 03:46 IST
World newsUSFloridaTiger Woods

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