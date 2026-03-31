<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, on Monday, threatened to destroy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s energy assets and other major infrastructure if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached "shortly."</p><p>The President of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>, in an interview with the <em>New York Post</em>, said the US is negotiating with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliamentary speaker, addressing the claims on peace talks to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia. </p><p>“We’re gonna find out,” Trump told <em>The Post,</em> in an exclusive statement, when asked about Ghalibaf. “I’ll let you know that in about a week.”</p>.'We didn't participate': Iran says Pakistan's forums are their own, denies direct talks with US to end war.<p>He also told that the US will soon find out whether the speaker is willing to work with Americans.</p><p>On March 30, the parliamentary speaker took to X to post, "The enemy promotes its desires as news while threatening our nation at same time. Big Mistake. If they hit one, they'll take several back."</p><p>"God willing, the people of Iran, under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, will make the enemy regret the aggression and reclaim their rights," the post read. </p><p>On March 24, a <em>Politico</em> report stated Ghalibaf was seen by some in the White House as a workable partner who could lead Iran and negotiate with the Trump administration in the war's next phase, quoting officials from the administration. </p><p>Ghalibaf, on March 23, took to his social media handle to address claims around the Iran-US peace talks, saying, "No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped." </p><p>Earlier, Trump informed that dialogue between the United States and Iran had taken place in which the two sides had "major points of agreement". </p><p>Iranian media, however, denied Trump's claim of negotiations between Iran and the US. Citing a statement by Iran's foreign ministry, the <em>Mehr</em> news agency said, "There are no talks between Tehran and Washington."</p><p>The former Revolutionary Guard commander was considered as Washington's negotiating partner previously, but has denied Iran that is talking to the US. He said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.</p>