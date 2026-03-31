Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'To find out soon': Trump puts a face to Iran talks, says negotiating with parliamentary speaker

Donald Trump said the US is negotiating with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, addressing the claims on peace talks to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 03:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 03:14 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us