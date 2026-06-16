Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'To manage psychopathic behaviour pattern': Iran brought in 'senior psychologists' to craft messages for Trump during peace talks: Report

As per a report by Drop Site, an Iranian official said that two senior psychologists were added to the advisory circle in order to 'shape messages intended for Trump'.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 09:08 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us