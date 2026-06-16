'To manage psychopathic behaviour pattern': Iran brought in 'senior psychologists' to craft messages for Trump during peace talks: Report

<p>In an attempt to understand US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's</a> behaviour amid the peace agreement deal between US and Iran, reports have suggested that Iran enlisted "Senior Psychologists" to help craft messages to him. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/iran-trump-psychologists-ceasefire-negotiations">report </a>by <em>Drop Site</em>, an Iranian official said that two senior psychologists were added to the advisory circle in order to "shape messages intended for Trump". </p><p>"We added two senior psychologists so that we can shape messages for him from the perspective of managing what we regard as psychopathic behviour pattern," the official told the publication. </p>.Iran, US-Israel War Highlights | 'Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon': Trump.<p>The official added that Trump's reactions have improved since incorporating the recommendations from the advisors. </p><p>The official further added, "Because the exchanged texts will ultimately become part of the historical record, we conduct our negotiations in a manner that ensures the relative weight and sophistication of each party’s negotiating techniques will be evident should these communications be made public in the years ahead," as told to the publication.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and Iran are preparing to sign a major peace agreement in Geneva on June 19, a move that could ease months of conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> and reopen the crucial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> shipping route.</p><p>Trump also said that the Hormuz would open as soon as the deal is signed on Friday, and wrote, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"</p>