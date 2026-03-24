<p>Washington - A senior State Department official on Tuesday said that the U.S. still is assessing how to implement President Donald Trump's order to resume U.S. nuclear weapons tests.</p><p>Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that no discussions have been held on conducting atmospheric nuclear tests.</p><p>The U.S. has not conducted an atmospheric nuclear weapons test since 1962.</p><p>DiNanno, however, did not exclude a resumption by the U.S. of underground nuclear weapons explosive tests, the last of which the U.S. conducted in 1992.</p>.India 'indispensable' for peace in Indo-Pacific: Trump administration.<p>"We've made no decision specifically on how or what any testing program would look like," DiNanno said.</p><p>DiNanno's comments came in response to a question about how the directive that Trump issued in October to resume nuclear weapons tests was being implemented.</p><p>He reiterated U.S. charges that Russia and China have conducted explosive nuclear underground tests, which Moscow and Beijing deny and some experts have challenged.</p><p>"This creates intolerable disadvantage to the United States not testing," he said. </p>