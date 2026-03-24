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Top official says US still assessing how to test nuclear weapons

The US has not conducted an atmospheric nuclear weapons test ⁠since ‌1962.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 17:00 IST
World newsUSNuclear Weapons

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