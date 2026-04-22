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'Tormented by it': Tucker Carlson apologises for helping Donald Trump get elected

Trump recently shared a social media post on Truth Social, insulting Carlson and other former supporters.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 04:26 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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