<p>Renowned American journalist Tucker Carlson has expressed regret for supporting US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-extends-iran-ceasefire-amid-uncertainty-over-talks-says-hormuz-blockade-to-stay-3976277">Donald Trump</a> and helping get elected to the White House for a second time. During a recent podcast episode with his brother Buckley, Carlson said that he is "tormented" by the fact that he campaigned for Trump and contributed to his return in "small but real ways."</p><p>"It’s a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," Carlson shared with his brother who wrote speeches for the US President. "We’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people."</p>.<p>Carlson has emerged as one of the strongest critics of the US war with Iran and has called it a "betrayal" of his promises. </p><p>"In very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now," he said referring to the ongoing war.</p>.'Blockade is absolutely destroying Iran': Trump claims US is winning the 'war by a lot'.<p>The former Fox News prime-time host made several appearances with Trump during the latter's presidential campaigns including the ones after an assassination attempt on the President in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was even an alleged promoter of the Trump's claims that the 2020 election, which brought Joe Biden to power, was rigged. </p><p>In the recent days, however, the friendship between the two has turned sour owing to Carlson's criticism of the Trump administration. </p><p>Trump recently shared a social media post on Truth Social, targeting Carlson and other former supporters including Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones, calling the right-wing podcasters "low IQ" and "stupid" people. In the post, he further insulted Carlson calling him a "flailing fool" who "couldn't even finish college" and that he's a "broken man" after getting "fired" from Fox.</p>