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‘Totally unacceptable’: Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal

Trump received the Iranian proposal on Sunday amid hopes that it could lead to a breakthrough to end the war with Iran that began on February 28, blocking the key sea route for global oil supplies, leading to fuel shortages in several countries.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 00:58 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 00:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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