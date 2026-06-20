Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trafficking networks pose serious threat, Need to disrupt transnational criminal operations: US Consul General

American and Indian experts shared their experiences on advanced investigation models, data-driven border surveillance tools and multi-agency coordination frameworks during the conclave.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 08:23 IST
US newsnational security

Follow us on :

Follow Us