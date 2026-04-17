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'Treated like criminal': Indian-origin woman living in US for 35 years held by ICE, alleges 24 hours without food

Days into her detention, Batra reportedly developed a respiratory infection and temporarily lost her voice.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 05:21 IST
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Meenu Batra with her children in early 2005.

Meenu Batra with her children in early 2005.

Credit: Family via Texas Observer organisation

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Published 17 April 2026, 05:21 IST
World newsUnited StatesIndian-origin personsUS ArmyImmigration and Customs Enforcement

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