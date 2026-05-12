<p>New York: President Donald Trump's administration on Monday asked a U.S. court to pause its ruling against the administration's 10% global tariff while the federal government pursues an appeal.</p> .<p>The U.S. trade court ruled against the new tariffs on May 8, but did not widely block their collection</p><p>The Trump administration appealed on Friday</p><p> If the trade court pauses its ruling, tariffs would resume for three importers who sued over the tariffs</p><p>The 10% global tariff was imposed in February, after the U.S. Supreme Court shot down most of the tariffs that Trump imposed in 2025</p><p>The 10% global tariffs are scheduled to expire in July, unless extended by Congress</p><p>The latest global tariffs were imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 </p>