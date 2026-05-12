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Trump administration asks US court to pause ruling against tariffs

The US trade court ruled against ​the ⁠new tariffs on May 8, but did not widely block their collection
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 01:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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