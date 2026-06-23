Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump administration can expand fast-track deportation process, US appeals court rules

The policy mirrored ⁠one the Trump administration adopted in 2019 that the Biden administration later rescinded.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 17:10 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpDeportation

Follow us on :

Follow Us