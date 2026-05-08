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Trump administration confident of winning appeal on temporary tariffs: US trade chief

That court last year in its initial ruling against Trump's IEEPA tariffs said Section 122 was another law on ​the books that could be used for tariffs, Greer ​noted.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 16:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS Supreme Courttariffstrump

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