<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> has imposed sanctions on one person and additional sanctions on two entities related to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cuba">Cuba</a>, according to a notice posted on the US Treasury Department's website on Thursday.</p>.<p>The State Department said the sanctions target Grupo de Administracion Empresarial SA (GAESA), a conglomerate involved in all sectors of Cuba's economy and controlled by its military; Ania Guillermina Lastres Morera, the executive president of GAESA; and MNSA, Moa Nickel SA, a joint venture between Toronto-based Sherritt International Corp and Cuba's state-owned nickel company.</p>.Russian oil tanker reaches Cuba amid blockade imposed by Trump.<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's</a> administration has ramped up pressure on Cuba this year, halting shipments of oil from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venezuela">Venezuela</a>, which was Havana's longtime top supplier, and threatening to intensify economic sanctions on the Communist-ruled island.</p>.<p>Sherritt said in a statement on its website on Thursday that it had suspended its direct participation in joint venture activities in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cuba">Cuba</a>, effective immediately.</p>