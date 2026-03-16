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Trump adviser says Iran 'terror premium' inflated oil prices for decades

The report's conclusion has drawn skepticism from energy market specialists.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranOil prices

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