Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump and Iran trade threats over energy targets as war escalates

The Israeli military said on Sunday it was striking Tehran just hours after Iran's attacks on southern Israel.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 11:29 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us