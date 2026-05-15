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Trump and Xi reached new consensus in Beijing summit, China's foreign ministry says

The two leaders also ‌agreed to ⁠properly handle each other's concerns ‌and ‌strengthen communication and ‌coordination ‌on international and regional issues.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 05:11 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 05:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaXi JinpingDonald Trump

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