<p>Beijing: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and Chinese leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> reached "a series of new consensuses" during their talks in Beijing, China's foreign ministry said on Friday, without elaborating.</p><p>The two leaders also agreed to properly handle each other's concerns and strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues, the ministry said, adding that the talks "fostered mutual understanding and deepened mutual trust."</p>