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Trump assassination attempt: Suspect Cole Allen pleads not guilty

Allen allegedly traveled to Washington by train, carrying a shotgun, ⁠pistol and ‌knives, and booked a room in the Washington Hilton where the April 25 dinner took place.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 14:40 IST
World newsUSDonald Trumpassassination

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