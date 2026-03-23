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Trump backs down on strikes on Iran's power network, says US and Tehran holding talks

On Saturday, ‌Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran failed to 'fully open' the Strait of Hormuz to all ⁠shipping within ⁠48 hours.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:46 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpTehranStrikes

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