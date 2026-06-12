Trump blames Iran for attack on Indian ships, contradicts US military; lambasts Tehran over peace deal leaks

<p>The United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>on Friday lambasted Iran and claimed that the leaked comments on the US-Iran peace deal do not represent what has been agreed to in writing. </p><p>He also blamed the Islamic country for carrying out drone attacks on Indian-crewed ships, an accusation Iran had charged towards the US earlier in the day, which the US military had confirmed.</p><p>Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.<br></p>.'Such actions threaten global peace, security': Iran criticises US attacks on vessels with Indian crew.<p>Over the past few days, the US President has gone back and forth regarding the Iran war. </p> .<p>On Thursday, Trump warned that the American military will be hitting Iran "very hard" and he way eying the Kharg island.</p><p>However, this order was overturned when Trump called off the strikes because negotiators had "just made a great settlement" with Iran.</p><p>Iran confirmed reports of an agreement but clarified that nothing had been finalised yet. </p><p>On Friday, he took to his Truth Social and accused Iran of misrepresenting the terms of the deal, saying the conditions shared by Tehran, "bears no relation to the truth".</p><p>"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!," he wrote on Truth Social.</p><p>"They better get their act together, and FAST!," Trump said.</p>.<p>Terms of the deal as described on Friday by Iranian officials appear to offer Tehran much of what it has demanded so far, with Trump appearing to win little of what he has sought, beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran shut after he ordered attacks in February.</p><p>A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Friday that the draft would waive sanctions on Iran's oil, unfreeze billions of dollars of its funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.</p><p>Nuclear issues would be set aside for later talks. Washington wants a deal to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon; Iran says it is not seeking one.</p>.<p>During his monologue, Trump also lambasted Iran for targeting Indian-crewed ships saying, "Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE." </p><p>However, earlier in the day, the US military confirmed that it attacked the oil tanker in the Gulf because the vessel "violated the ongoing blockade."<br></p><p>"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces," the military stated.<br><br>Iran also criticised the US attacks on merchant ships, saying such actions "threaten global peace and security".<br><br></p>