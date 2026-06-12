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Trump blames Iran for attack on Indian ships, contradicts US military; lambasts Tehran over peace deal leaks

He also blamed the Islamic country for carrying out drone attacks on Indian-crewed ships, an accusation Iran had charged towards the US, which the US military had confirmed.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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