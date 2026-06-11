Trump calls of strikes against Iran hours after threatening fresh attacks

<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said he canceled planned strikes against Iran on Thursday, just hours after threatening more bombings and a desire to "take" Kharg Island, which is a hub for oil export.</p><p>"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social handle.</p>.Explained: How taking Kharg Island would pose risks for US troops.<p>Trump said "discussions and final points" have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.</p><p>"The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," he said.</p><p>Earlier, he had said, "The United States will hit Iran "very hard tonight" and will soon take control of the Middle Eastern country's oil and gas infrastructure and markets."</p>