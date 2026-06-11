Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump calls off strikes against Iran hours after threatening fresh attacks

Trump ‌said 'discussions and final points' have ‌been approved by the ‌United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, ⁠and others.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 17:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us