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Trump cares deeply about US-India relationship: US envoy to India

Gor also posted a photograph of himself with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office.
Last Updated : 01 April 2026, 01:45 IST
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Published 01 April 2026, 01:45 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

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