<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump cares deeply about the US-India relationship, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday after meeting Trump at the White House.</p>.<p>“Back in the US for a few days. First stop, meeting with our GREAT President in the White House. The President deeply cares about the relationship between the US and India,” Gor said in a post on X on Tuesday evening.</p>.<p>Gor also posted a photograph of himself with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office.</p>.'Go to Hormuz and just take it': Trump tells UK, other countries to get their own oil.<p>Gor assumed the office of the US Ambassador to India in January this year. Earlier, he served as the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.</p>.<p>Gor also serves as the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.</p>