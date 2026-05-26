Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump claimed 2020 US election was 'rigged' at least 107 times in six months

Trump devotes near-daily attention to the issue, a Reuters review of his public events, interviews and online posts found, and his comments often come in waves.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 10:43 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us