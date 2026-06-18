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Trump demanded Iran’s 'unconditional surrender,' he got a surprise instead

When the text of the deal intended to wind down the conflict was finally released Wednesday, it read nothing like a surrender document.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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