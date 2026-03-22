<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said that he will be sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Monday to help out Transportation Security Administration personnel in US airports.</p>.<p>"On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job," he said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.</p>.Trump vows to send ICE to airports on Monday if Homeland Security funding impasse continues.<p>Trump, on Saturday, threatened to deploy ICE agents to airports on Monday if congressional Democrats do not immediately agree to fund airport safety.</p>