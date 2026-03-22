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Trump deploys ICE agents to assist TSA at US airports

Trump threatened to ⁠deploy ⁠ICE agents to airports if congressional Democrats do not immediately agree ​to fund airport ​safety.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 13:20 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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