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Trump extends ceasefire until Iranian proposal is submitted, talks are over

Trump said he was acting at the request of Pakistan to ⁠hold ‌off attacks until Iranian leaders and representatives ‌could come up with ⁠what he called a unified proposal.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 20:41 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 20:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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