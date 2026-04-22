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Trump extends Iran ceasefire amid uncertainty over talks, says Hormuz blockade to stay

Trump said that he has been "asked to hold our attack" by Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, allowing Iran's representatives to come up with "a unified proposal.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 02:36 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 20:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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