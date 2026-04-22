Trump extends Iran ceasefire amid uncertainty over talks, says Hormuz blockade to stay

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/blockade-is-absolutely-destroying-iran-trump-claims-us-is-winning-the-war-by-a-lot-3975157">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday announced the indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Iran, hours before it was set to expire. </p><p>In a statement of Truth Social, Trump said that he has been "asked to hold our attack" by Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, allowing Iran's representatives to come up with "a unified proposal.</p>.<p>"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump's post read. </p><p>"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he further said. </p><p>This comes just hours after Trump reportedly said that he is not willing to extend the temporary truce. </p>.'Will bomb them if no deal reached': Donald Trump threatens Iran again, says don't want to extend ceasefire.<p>In another post on the US blockade of Strait of Hormuz, Trump stated that Iran is trying to "save face" by keeping the waterway closed as they are losing $500 million a day. </p><p>"Iran doesn't want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to "save face," Trump posted. </p><p>He also threatened to "blow up the rest of the country" including their leaders if there's no deal with Tehran. </p><p>Earlier today, Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called the blockade "an act of war" and a violation of the ceasefire which has now been extended. </p><p>"Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying," Araghchi posted on X. </p>