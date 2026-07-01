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Trump flies in new Air Force One, gift from Qatar

The tail of the aircraft features a wavy US national flag.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:34 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpQatar

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